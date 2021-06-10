City expanding parking meter hours in Cincinnati Entertainment District

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso intends on expanding parking meter hours in the Cincinnati Entertainment District to support security and reinvestment efforts.

Starting next Monday, parking meters will be active three more hours lasting from 8 o’clock in the morning to 3 a.m. Funds collected from the meters are overseen by the Uptown Parking Benefit District. Meters are not active during official city holidays or Sundays.

“Hours of operations for businesses located in the Uptown District will not be affected,” a news release says.

There are 113 meters in the district and metered parking is $1 an hour. Users can pay with quarters, dollar coins, credit cards and the Park 915 payments cell phone application available in the Apple Store and Google Play.

Revenues collected from the meters are starting to look up, according to city documents dated April 30, 2021. Each month since January has seen an increase in funds collected, showing strong signs that more El Pasoans are visiting the district’s businesses.

The numbers, however, are not up to pre-pandemic numbers but businesses are optimistic that will change.

A total of $22,666 have been collected to the district’s balance since the start of the 2021 fiscal year. That is added to the $78,606 collected from the 2020 fiscal year.

In all, there is $52, 273 in the district’s balance. City officials have accounted for a $101,273 fund balance and $49,000 in expenditures over the last year.

The city is looking to spruce-up the area with decorative lighting, planters, artwork, surface treatment and freshly painted phone lines. There is also an effort underway to exclude parking in alleyways, as well as institute one-way alleys and to make the streets pedestrian-only after 6 p.m.

City officials say violent crime is down in the area and law enforcement is stepping-up its presence to ensure guests are safe. Since April, the police accounted for 101 parking citations, 50 traffic-related tickets and 102 subject checks. Officers have also searched 11 vehicles.

Police say they’ve made seven felony arrests over the last few month, all related to drugs. One individual was arrested on a warrant.

