City, EPPD wants community input on proposed ordinance to reduce convenience store crimes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police Department officials announced that they will host a series of virtual community meetings about a proposed ordinance to reduce crimes committed against convenience stores in the City of El Paso.

“The Police Department encourages citizens to learn more and provide their input on the proposed ordinance,” EPPD officials shared. “The proposed law is part of an ongoing crime prevention effort by the City of El Paso”

The proposed ordinance would require convenience stores to secure their alcohol, install surveillance

camera systems, and attend safety-training programs.

Residents can access the virtual meetings by following the links below on the proposed dates:

October 5, 2020 – 6 p.m.

Presentation provided by Cdr. J. Inciriaga

Northeast Regional Command Center

Click here to join the meeting

October 6, 2021 – 6 p.m.

Presentation provided by Cdr. F. Briones

Pebble Hills Regional Command Center

Click here to join the meeting

October 7, 2021 – 6 p.m.

Presentation provided by Cdr. S. Lopez

Westside Regional Command Center

Click here to join the meeting

October 12, 2021 – 6 p.m.

Presentation provided by Cdr. T. Pena

Central Regional Command Center

Click here to join the meeting

October 13, 2021 – 6 p.m.

Presentation provided by Cdr. Ramos

Mission Valley Regional Command Center

Click here to join the meeting

