City, EPPD wants community input on proposed ordinance to reduce convenience store crimes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police Department officials announced that they will host a series of virtual community meetings about a proposed ordinance to reduce crimes committed against convenience stores in the City of El Paso.
“The Police Department encourages citizens to learn more and provide their input on the proposed ordinance,” EPPD officials shared. “The proposed law is part of an ongoing crime prevention effort by the City of El Paso”
The proposed ordinance would require convenience stores to secure their alcohol, install surveillance
camera systems, and attend safety-training programs.
Residents can access the virtual meetings by following the links below on the proposed dates:
October 5, 2020 – 6 p.m.
Presentation provided by Cdr. J. Inciriaga
Northeast Regional Command Center
Click here to join the meeting
October 6, 2021 – 6 p.m.
Presentation provided by Cdr. F. Briones
Pebble Hills Regional Command Center
Click here to join the meeting
October 7, 2021 – 6 p.m.
Presentation provided by Cdr. S. Lopez
Westside Regional Command Center
Click here to join the meeting
October 12, 2021 – 6 p.m.
Presentation provided by Cdr. T. Pena
Central Regional Command Center
Click here to join the meeting
October 13, 2021 – 6 p.m.
Presentation provided by Cdr. Ramos
Mission Valley Regional Command Center
Click here to join the meeting
