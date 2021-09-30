City, EPPD wants community input on proposed ordinance to reduce convenience store crimes

Local

El Paso Police Host Series of Virtual Community Meetings

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police Department officials announced that they will host a series of virtual community meetings about a proposed ordinance to reduce crimes committed against convenience stores in the City of El Paso.

“The Police Department encourages citizens to learn more and provide their input on the proposed ordinance,” EPPD officials shared. “The proposed law is part of an ongoing crime prevention effort by the City of El Paso”

The proposed ordinance would require convenience stores to secure their alcohol, install surveillance
camera systems, and attend safety-training programs.

Residents can access the virtual meetings by following the links below on the proposed dates:

October 5, 2020 – 6 p.m.
Presentation provided by Cdr. J. Inciriaga
Northeast Regional Command Center
Click here to join the meeting

October 6, 2021 – 6 p.m.
Presentation provided by Cdr. F. Briones
Pebble Hills Regional Command Center
Click here to join the meeting

October 7, 2021 – 6 p.m.
Presentation provided by Cdr. S. Lopez
Westside Regional Command Center
Click here to join the meeting

October 12, 2021 – 6 p.m.
Presentation provided by Cdr. T. Pena
Central Regional Command Center
Click here to join the meeting

October 13, 2021 – 6 p.m.
Presentation provided by Cdr. Ramos
Mission Valley Regional Command Center
Click here to join the meeting

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Designer competes on National TV

New median down Copia causes residents frustration, TxDOT says it's for safety

EPPD Misconduct Investigation Process

09-26-21 5p Redistricting Package

09-29-21 6p Redistricting Package

Miner Morning Mania: UTEP's Cheer and Dance team invited to Macy's Parade

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link