EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH), El Paso Fire and Parks and Recreation Departments are hosting a Holiday Health and Safety Event for the entire family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 14 at Chamizal Community Center, 2119 Cypress Ave.

This free event includes the following activities:

· Health screenings such as blood pressure, blood sugar analysis, body mass index

· Free Flu Shots

· How to prepare an emergency and travel kit for prescription medications

· Sanitation and food preparation education

· Healthy food demonstrations

· DPH Patient Navigators will provide referral services for Social Determinants of Health

· Fire Department Community Risk Reduction Division will provide:

o car seat checks to include new seat installs and correct installations

o sign-ups for fire alarm check, CO2 detector check, fire extinguisher check

· DPH Mobile Integrated Health Unit will provide education for seniors on falls

· Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will provide safety information – Be Informed/Be Ready

· 211 will provide information on the service – Free statewide 24-hour information and referral service

Raffle items will be given throughout the event in the form of gift cards and holiday food boxes.

For more information on the services and health screenings provided by the Department of Public Health visit EPHealth.com.