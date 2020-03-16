City Daycare and Pre-School facilities close due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city announced the closure of both the daycare and pre-school programs at the Galatzan and Veterans Recreation Center starting Wednesday, March 18.

According to a release, the City of El Paso has partnered with YWCA Paso del Norte Region to provide assistance to those families who may be affected by daycare and pre-school closures.

This partnership will allow children who are enrolled in the Galatzan and Veterans Recreation Centers childcare programs to register at the YWCA for the same fees currently offered by the Parks and Recreation Department.

Families who pre-paid fees will have the option to transfer their fees to the YWCA.

Parents can find a YWCA in their neighborhood by contacting the YWCA online at www.ywcaelpaso.org or call (915) 519-0000.

Additionally, the City parks, libraries, museums, and zoo remain open. However, all special programming at these locations is suspended until further notice.

All Senior Centers remain closed, and meals for seniors will be available beginning Tuesday, March 17.