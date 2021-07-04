City Council to decide on $12.7 million contract for Downtown improvements

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council will consider awarding a $12.7 million bid to Lesna Construction Inc. for Downtown improvements during Tuesday’s meeting.

The bid is to improve roadways and landscapes along Campbell, Kansas, Oregon, Father Rahm and Sixth Avenue. The 1.8 mile project consists of improving: sidewalks, storm sewer and curb gutters, ADA needs, bicycle driveways, traffic signals, lighting, signs, striping, landscaping and irrigation.

Courtesy of the city of El Paso.

On Campbell and Kansas streets, the improvements would include reconfiguring three, one-way lanes to two and two, two-way lanes. The change would improve walking spaces and reconfigure bicycle lanes.

Six bids were made to the city for the project, all from local vendors, according to a city presentation. Most funds, 92.6 percent, for the project come from the Federal Highway Administration. The rest comes from certificates of obligation issued in 2009 and from El Paso Water.

The council will vote on the bid on Wednesday during a regular meeting. It can be viewed on the city’s YouTube page. Visit the city’s website for options to share opinion on the discussion during the meeting.

