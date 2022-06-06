EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A special meeting will be held by City Council Monday to revisit city manager, Tommy Gonzalez’s contract.

The special session comes after mayor Oscar Lesser issued veto city councils’ decision last month to extend his existing contract.

This is the second time mayor Leeser has issued a veto over the matter.

This all began back on May 18th when the mayor Leeser vetoed Gonzalez’s contract the first time citing that his contract would not expire, and that the economic atmosphere did not warrant it.

“At the end of 2029, what will be the final payout to the community what will be his final payout, and we need to know if we’re going to vote on a contract and we’re going to vote on something we need to see what’s going to be the impact at the end of the day and we don’t have those numbers today.”

City council originally voted 5-3 to approve the contract extension. Which included a cap on Gonzalez’s pay to not exceed $450,000. His current pay is $404,000.

On Monday May 23rd, council voted to extend his existing contract which means his potential raise would not have a cap.

It all changed days later when Leesar issued a second veto citing similar issues as the first one.

“City manager has done a good job and that’s why we hired him and that’s why we have the current contract but I will not support an additional 5-year extension.”

