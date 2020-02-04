City Council Representative Sam Morgan censure fails

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The proposed censure against Northeast City Representative Sam Morgan has failed, after being postponed three times.

Representatives Salcido, Rivera, and Lizarraga voted no during today’s council meeting, and representatives Svarzbein and Ordaz-Perez were not present for the vote.

Dr. Morgan was not at today’s council meeting at all and after the vote, representatives Salcido and Rivera once again said they do not condone domestic violence, however, they do believe in the due legal process.

City Representative Alexandra Anello said some representatives are not standing up for the women in our community, and Rivera fired back saying to not speak on behalf of other representatives.

Morgan has pleaded “Not Guilty” to the charges.

