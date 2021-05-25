City Council approves nearly $1 million agreement with county to shelter homeless

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council unanimously agreed to partnering with the county in providing shelter to homeless individuals in the area.

Tuesday’s vote opens the way for $850,000 to pour into the Inspira Hotel Temporary Emergency Shelter in order to serve residents experiencing hardship amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding for the partnership comes from the federal coronavirus relief assistance, according to a city presentation. In a separate item, the council approved moving more than $550,000 in community development block grants into the hotel emergency shelter project.

