EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City council voted 7-1 this morning to appoint Cary Westin as interim city manager with Henry Rivera, the District 7 representative, being the only vote against the motion.

Westin currently works for the city on a part-time basis as a senior operations officer and is a retired Army colonel.

City Council in session. Photo: Miguel Paredes – KTSM

His role now will be to assist and support Tommy Gonzalez during the next several months in order to prepare to assume the position on June 30.

Westin joined the City of El Paso in January, 2014.