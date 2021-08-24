City continues process to preserve Lost Dog Trail and Northwest land

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso is continuing efforts to preserve the land known as Lost Dog Trail and nearby undeveloped areas.

The city is looking to rezone the more than 1,000 acres in Northwest El Paso from smart code to natural open space after the City Council voted to allow for a conservation easement in April. The easement calls on the land to be left primarily natural and undisturbed for preservation.

City planning staff recommends approval of the rezoning request, according to a presentation. The plan commission will hear the item on Thursday during its meeting at 1:30 p.m.

The land includes an original 658 acres from the Franklin Mountain State Park and more that the city has owned. Two years ago, a voter referendum was initiated to preserve the land as a proposal surfaced to develop the area.

