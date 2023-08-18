EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A heavily used segment of Montwood Drive will experience lane closures starting on Sunday, August 20, as part of a project by the City of El Paso Streets and Maintenance Department to resurface the roadway.



The street improvement project on Montwood between Saul Kleinfeld and Lee Treviño is expected to be completed in September. The schedule may be modified due to extreme weather or unexpected events.

The work will start on the westbound lanes and transition to the eastbound lanes. The work will be performed in phases. The paving operations are expected to be conducted overnight.

Appropriate traffic control measures will be in place throughout the duration of the project.

Motorists are asked to follow the detour signage and to reduce their speed near the work site.

The City annually allocates funding to resurface streets to support its vision of developing a vibrant regional economy and safe and beautiful neighborhoods, and its strategic goal is to improve the region’s mobility network.