City begins issuing COVID-19 booster vaccines to all eligible adults

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city is now administering COVID-19 booster vaccines doses of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for eligible individuals 18 years of age and older.

Although immunity in the fully vaccinated population in El Paso has been found to be high several months after vaccine administration, a booster shot can help strengthen protection against severe disease in populations whose immunity may have started to diminish, city officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation that booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech be available to all adults at least 6 months after a person receives their primary series.

For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 years and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a “mix-and-match” booster dose.

The city will administer all three booster shots (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson) and the third dose by appointment only at the following locations:

301 George Perry 8 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 5 pm, Monday through Saturday

El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza 12 pm to 6 pm, Monday through Friday 8 am to 3 pm, Saturdays

City of El Paso COVID-19 Clinics 8 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 5 pm, Monday through Saturday 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton) 7380 Remcon 9341 Alameda 9566 Railroad

Individuals are strongly encouraged to talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.

To make an appointment, visit epcovidvaccine.com and click on the registration form. Individuals can also call (915) 212-6843.

