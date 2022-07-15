EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is inviting residents to share their views on what health services are needed through a comprehensive health survey.
The Health Survey is available in English and Spanish via the Tell Us! Banner on the City’s homepage at www.elpasotexas.gov. The survey period runs through July 31, 2022.
Engaging the public using this crucial survey allows residents to let the city know what challenges they see and face while accessing healthcare and making health behavior decisions. The survey covers a variety of different areas including healthcare access, safety, social support, economic opportunity, mental health, and many more areas to get a holistic view from our community’s point of view.
Under this engagement campaign, the public will have additional opportunities to complete the survey as specific outreach efforts will be made throughout the community before the survey deadline.
