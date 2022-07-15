EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is inviting residents to share their views on what health services are needed through a comprehensive health survey.

The Health Survey is available in English and Spanish via the Tell Us! Banner on the City’s homepage at www.elpasotexas.gov. The survey period runs through July 31, 2022.

The pandemic has had a large impact on our community in different areas and with those changes come shifts in what our community needs, as it relates to their well-being, safety and personal healthcare. This survey will allow the Department of Public Health to better understand and address healthcare needs and health-related issues in El Paso County. We understand the importance of giving our community an opportunity to share directly with us the challenges they see daily, and also share the things we are doing well. We need to have a pulse on the community in order to be able to effectively plan for the future and bring about meaningful change in public health. They can each contribute to that by sharing their thoughts via our anonymous survey. Joy Leos, Health Training & Promotions Manager, City of El Paso

Engaging the public using this crucial survey allows residents to let the city know what challenges they see and face while accessing healthcare and making health behavior decisions. The survey covers a variety of different areas including healthcare access, safety, social support, economic opportunity, mental health, and many more areas to get a holistic view from our community’s point of view.

Under this engagement campaign, the public will have additional opportunities to complete the survey as specific outreach efforts will be made throughout the community before the survey deadline.

