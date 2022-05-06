EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City is initiating an update to the Downtown Plan to guide future growth and development for Downtown El Paso, and its adjacent neighborhood to the north that goes toward the University of Texas at El Paso.

We want to develop a vision based on what the community would like to see these areas become and how we can connect these two neighborhoods together while charting a cohesive strategy to get there. The community’s input is essential to defining areas where we should focus our planning efforts. Alex Hoffman, Assistant Director of Planning for the Capital Improvements Department

