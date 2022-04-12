EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Tuesday, members of the El Paso City Council, voted unanimously to approve a mid-year salary raise for City employees which increases the City’s minimum wage from $10.36 to $11.11.

Officials say the pay bump translates to a 7.2% increase.

“As we enter year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to navigate the many impacts it has had on our community from a health, financial, and operational standpoint. Through it all, we have remained agile as an organization looking for ways to improve our compensation for our employees. We are sensitive to these impacts to our workforce that includes increases to our cost of living. For this reason, we are so grateful to the City Council for yet again voting to support our workforce through this mid-year pay increase…” City Manager Tommy Gonzalez

In addition to the minimum wage increase, the Council approved a pilot program that offers new non-uniform hires a $1,000 signing incentive.

City officials share that new city employees in all non-uniform positions will be given $500 at the beginning of their employment. They will receive another $500 after passing the City’s six-month probation period. This pilot recruitment incentive goes into effect immediately and will end on August 31, 2022.

Council also approved a similar $1,000 signing incentive for Police and Fire. Public safety recruits would be offered $500 at the beginning of their employment.

They will receive another $500 after completing their respective training academy with no documented attendance or disciplinary issues.

Since 2014, the City has implemented programs to invest in its workforce including:

Consecutive compensation increases

Targeted salary adjustments

Shape It Up Wellness Incentive Opportunities

Contribution to the Health Savings Account of $500/$1000

No employee healthcare cost increases for the last three years

Provided new and exciting professional development training opportunities, including a Tuition Assistance Program

