EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso announced Friday the appointment of Elizabeth Triggs as the City’s Director of Economic and International Development Department.

Triggs, who joined the City in 2012, was appointed to Interim Director in September 2022.

City officials say in her new role, Triggs will work to grow direct jobs, citywide redevelopment, and retail recruitment/expansion efforts, as well as grow the aerospace, defense and advanced manufacturing regional industry cluster. She will also work to strengthen Communities of Excellence Partners—county, school districts, universities, and hospitals.

During the short time that Elizabeth has served as interim director, she has undoubtedly shown her ability, skill and knowledge to lead the department. She has strengthened the City’s approach and efforts in the areas of economic development and binational affairs. Her successes include the Schneider Electric expansion which is set to bring an additional 400 new jobs, a $15 million capital investment and a commitment to retain existing 1,130 jobs. She was instrumental in helping secure a $1.5 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant by aligning with Communities of Excellence (COE) partners including the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and the El Paso Chamber of Commerce. David Coronado, Managing Director for the International Bridges and Economic Development and International Affairs Departments

As the Strategic Partnerships Officer, she oversaw and monitored the development and implementation of key strategic partnerships at an organizational level, including formal external and internal partnerships, utility and franchise agreements and COE partnerships.

She also worked as the Assistant Director of International and Economic Development where she focused on real estate development through public-private partnerships and the use of targeted finance tools such as tax increment finance and special assessment districts. She also worked for various divisions of the Planning and Inspections Department where her responsibilities included land development permitting and business licensing process management, regulatory analysis, code development, and long-range and small-area planning.

Prior to joining the City, Triggs worked for an economic and policy research arm of UTEP where she led and assisted in survey research and economic and fiscal impact studies used to inform local and regional public policy decisions.

Triggs is accredited by the Congress of New Urbanism and holds a bachelor’s degree from UTEP in Economics and Political Science

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.