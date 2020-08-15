City and community respond to delayed COVID-19 case reporting

An American and Texas flag are seen flying in front of the skyline of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez on July 18, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Saturday, the City of El Paso reported 356 COVID-19 cases going back seven weeks that were unreported until now. The City blames the delayed results on the state.

This is the second time this week that the City of El Paso announced delayed cases, saying the majority of the delayed cases are due to the state reporting system. They initially blamed the delay on the state’s new contractor, HONU. However, Saturday’s delayed results included a majority of positive virus tests from before HONU took over as the State’s testing contractor.

The City added the backlogged cases to prior CDC reporting weeks in which the patient tested positive. However, some El Pasoans have mixed feelings on whether or not the delayed reporting will have any impact.

“I just feel like it’s already past and done, so I just don’t think it’s that big of a deal because we’re closed back down now anyway,” said El Pasoan, Alyssa Cain.

While another El Pasoan says accuracy is important.

“First of all, they need to be very careful because we’re getting ready to go back to school and I’ve been teaching at UTEP until this semester I won’t be going back. But people need to know where do we stand how many cases do we have,” said El Pasoan Marjorie Marinovic.

She says the delay in reporting is frightening.

“It’s very frightening. If we can’t trust our city officials, then we need to find out who is responsible and hold them responsible,” said Marinovic.

The City sent KTSM this statement from Asst. Fire Chief Jorge Rodriguez, Emergency Management Coordinator, in response to the delayed reporting:

The Department of Public Health (DPH) reports out positive cases as we receive them from the state and/or various private labs independently. The delayed results reported today came through the state reporting system. The majority of the results were from private labs and not from the HONU state sites. The DPH received these results late yesterday. As we did with the previous delayed results, the department is placing them into their proper CDC week to accurately represent our numbers for the El Paso community. This issue is not specific to the City of El Paso. This is a state-wide issue as labs report their results to the state and the state reports those same results to the respective jurisdiction. The City of El Paso cannot report out on results it has not received and is not aware of; therefore, we report and adjust the data as we receive the results. We are working tirelessly with the state so they can hold labs accountable and improving state processes for timely reports to the DPH.

Tuesday, the Department of Public Health reported 325 delayed cases. On that day, Assistant Fire Chief Jorge Rodriguez had said reporting was now caught up.

“No, no, it appears that we are caught up. So yeah, just to make sure it appears that we’re getting caught up, that we’ve been caught up,” Rodriguez said in a telephone conference with media on Tuesday.

As Rodriguez mentioned in his statement, the Department of Public Health was notified of the additional delayed cases late on Friday.