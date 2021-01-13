City administers all 5,000 vaccines for week, anticipates new shipment from state

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All state issued vaccines for the week to the city of El Paso have been administered to residents, city officials say.

The city administered all 5,000 shots into the arms of El Pasoans and is expecting its next shipment by Monday. Fire chief Mario D’Agostino hopes to hear back from state suppliers by tomorrow.

City officials say the number of residents registered for the vaccine is at 100,000 and it will take time to reach them all.

D’Agostino said members of the public who received their first dose can count on the next dose within three weeks. He said the state automatically provides second doses.

