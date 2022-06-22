EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to children 6 months of age and older beginning Friday, June 24, at the City’s Community Clinics.
With the recommendation by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), all local providers are now able to administer authorized COVID-19 vaccines to children 6 months of age and older.
Health officials advised that parental or guardian consent is required for the vaccination of minors.
COVID-19 vaccines do not require an appointment but are recommended to avoid wait times at www.EPCovidVaccine.com or by calling (915) 212-6843.
The following City Community Clinics will offer COVID-19 vaccine sites from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday:
- Community Clinic, 9341 Alameda
- Community Clinic, 7380 Remcon
- Community Clinic, 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)
- Community Clinic, 9566 Railroad
