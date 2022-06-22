EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to children 6 months of age and older beginning Friday, June 24, at the City’s Community Clinics.

With the recommendation by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), all local providers are now able to administer authorized COVID-19 vaccines to children 6 months of age and older.

This is another positive step in our battle against the COVID-19 virus. We look forward to vaccinating even more members of our community, with this approva. Immunization is one of the most important things parents can do to protect their children’s health. Vaccinating our children not only benefits the child, but also the child’s loved ones who can be infected with the virus and spread infection in their homes and our community. Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City-County Health Authority

Health officials advised that parental or guardian consent is required for the vaccination of minors.

COVID-19 vaccines do not require an appointment but are recommended to avoid wait times at www.EPCovidVaccine.com or by calling (915) 212-6843.

The following City Community Clinics will offer COVID-19 vaccine sites from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday:

Community Clinic, 9341 Alameda

Community Clinic, 7380 Remcon

Community Clinic, 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)

Community Clinic, 9566 Railroad

