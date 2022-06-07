EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ahead of a stretch of up to 10 days of triple-digit temperatures, officials with the City of El Paso announced Tuesday the activation of the cooling centers starting on Wednesday, June 8.

The cooling centers provide an indoor, air-conditioned, environment for residents to visit and cool down throughout the day and are a collaboration between the El Paso Office of Emergency Management, the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation, and the Extreme Weather Task Force. City of El Paso

Health and Emergency officials once again urge the community, especially senior residents, to stay as cool as possible in order to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Additionally, residents in need of a fan for their homes can request one for free by dialing 2-1-1.

Fan donations are accepted at any El Paso and Horizon Fire Stations.

The FREE cooling stations are located at:

• Galatzan Rec Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr.

• Chalio Acosta Sports Center, 4321 Delta Dr.

• Veterans Rec Center, 5301 Salem Dr.

• Chamizal Rec Center, 2101 Cypress Ave.

• Valle Bajo Community Center, 7380 Alameda Ave.

• Marty Robbins Rec Center, 11620 Vista del Sol Dr.

The cooling stations hours of operations are as follows:

• Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. • Friday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

