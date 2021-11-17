City: 3 Employees at Beast Rec Center test positive for COVID-19; Center closed for ‘deep clean’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday afternoon that three employees testing positive for COVID-19 at the Beast Recreation Center and Natatorium.
Officials say that an additional four staffers are showing symptoms and awaiting testing.
As a safety precaution to protect guests and staff, the Center and Natatorium was closed at 1 p.m. to deep clean and sanitize the facility.
Officials add that the facility is traditionally closed on Sundays; in addition to safety precautions current staffing levels might also impact the opening date, which is tentatively scheduled for Monday, November 22.
For a list of open recreation centers and aquatic centers, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation.
Currently the City of El Paso is providing vaccines to individuals 5 years of age and older. For vaccine information and testing visit www.elpasostrong.org.
