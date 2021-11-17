City: 3 Employees at Beast Rec Center test positive for COVID-19; Center closed for ‘deep clean’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday afternoon that three employees testing positive for COVID-19 at the Beast Recreation Center and Natatorium.

Officials say that an additional four staffers are showing symptoms and awaiting testing.

As a safety precaution to protect guests and staff, the Center and Natatorium was closed at 1 p.m. to deep clean and sanitize the facility.

Officials add that the facility is traditionally closed on Sundays; in addition to safety precautions current staffing levels might also impact the opening date, which is tentatively scheduled for Monday, November 22.

These decisions are not taken lightly, and our primary concern is the safety of staff and the community we serve. The City is anticipating possible closures of facilities due to COVID-19 cases and reduced staffing, keeping the safety of our community a priority. City of el paso

For a list of open recreation centers and aquatic centers, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation.

Currently the City of El Paso is providing vaccines to individuals 5 years of age and older. For vaccine information and testing visit www.elpasostrong.org.

