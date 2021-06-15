CISD audits do not recommend cutting police department, does suggest working with other agencies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An external audit of the Canutillo Independent School District’s police department does not include recommendations to eradicate the department but does offer suggestions for efficiencies.

The audit also recommends conducting a forensic audit of overtime logs to review approvals, purposes and personnel.

CISD’s external audit also calls on the police chief to quash hearsay and address concerns about central office with personnel.

“It is my opinion a lack of supervisory oversight has led to the breakdown of some of the processes that are currently in place at the department level,” the audit reads. “This breakdown has led to inconsistencies in accountability.”

The school district released the audit this week after a special school board meeting was held last week. Superintendent Pedro Galaviz said the district paid $10,000 for an auditor to conduct internal and external audits of the police department.

School district officials say Carlos Carrillo retired and is no longer in his position as chief of the district’s police department.

KTSM 9 News has reached out to Carrillo for comment.

Jesus Ramos of the safety and security committee at the school district released a statement on Tuesday in support of Carrillo.

“The findings in these audits are not major findings, they are mainly clerical and administrative but these do not show misappropriation of funds nor corruption in the department,” Ramos stated. “The superintendent was advised by several committee members to wait until the committee had an opportunity to hear the department’s responses to the audit and to let the committee come up with solutions to then later present to the board.”

CISD’s audit identifies 15 findings and recommendations, each evaluating and providing feedback to school district officials on how to improve the police department. Among the recommendations and findings, the auditor provides feedback for individuals who become police chief.

“It is recommended that the chief stop the negative effects of the rumor mill and any other

destructive comments made by subordinates towards any person or department,” the audit states.

“The chief must become heuristic (learn for themselves) the true nature of their local

environment, their operation and function in relation to the environmental and social change

they are facing.”

The auditor presents a list of options for the school board to consider when proceeding with changes recommended in the audit. Among them, includes options to continue building the police department but it also does recommend contracting security services from city police, which is practiced at Ysleta Independent School District, the audit points out.

A copy of the audit also shows recommendations a memorandum of understanding with other law enforcement agencies, that off-duty assignments for officers should be cleared by the chief and superintendent. And, documentation should be forwarded to Human Resources.

It is also recommended that the department provide accurate and timely records of police activity. Auditors claim there is no overtime budget but employees still work more than 40 hours. It also recommends police officers receive training certified by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

And, the document shows a recommendation that the chief develop a 28-day schedule to be shared with all campuses.

