El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Children as young as three years old will have the opportunity to learn at their own pace at a local school district.

Spokesperson of Canutillo Independent School District Gustavo Reveles says, is not just offering your traditional pre-k classes but a Montessori program for pre-k 3.

Last Monday, Gonzalo and Sofia Garcia Elementary school launched the new innovative program.

“We have two amazing teachers that we call guides – and that’s what Montesorri teachers are called – that are helping our students be independent learners and really learn in the way that they feel is more effective for them.”

With a total of 12 pre-k students selected within the school district, Reveles says, each year they will be adding an extra grade level, until they reach fifth grade.

“We are thinking of expanding it even this year. Maybe even bringing a couple of more guides and adding a couple of more units here, opening it up to the community at large, making sure that we welcome families that think this is a viable option for them, even if they don’t live in the Canutillo school district,” Reveles said.

The Montessori program runs regular school hours, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. providing breakfast, lunch, and even nap time.

Students will take part in self-directed activity, hands-on learning, and collaborative play that relies on auto-education, rather than traditional lesson plans.

“It was developed about 100 years ago in Italy by Maria Montesorri, and she really thought that the best way to learn was to let them be, let them learn based on the environment, based on their surroundings, and allowing them to be children and allowing them to learn from each other,” Reveles said.

Even though Montessori has been available in El Paso for decades, Reveles tells KTSM many parents couldn’t afford it because of how expensive it is but now all thanks to Canutillo ISD, it’s available at no cost.

One additional thing that makes this Montessori program stand out, is that it’s a dual language program.

Reveles says, after week one, he’s noticed parents are very happy to see their child progress in the program. If you would like to know more and enroll your little one in the Montessori program click here.

