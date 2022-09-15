EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Cirque du Soleil is having the premier of show ‘Ovo’ tonight at the Don Haskins center at 7:30 p.m.

‘Ovo’ which means egg in Portuguese, is a show centered around insects. Janie Mallet, the senior publicist for the show says it is a colorful and uplifting show for all ages.

The crew has been preparing for tonight’s show since last night.

“Technicians were here all day yesterday to set up the stage with 20 semi-trucks, that’s what we take to travel the show,” said Mallet.

According to Mallet, the performers start their training at Cirque du Soleil in Motreal. From there they learn to do their stage makeup, train with coaches, and get over one hundred measurements.

“We train a few times a week on stage, we have a great team. We bounce on the trampolines, we have a large wall, we do Pilates, we do strength and conditioning, its almost non-stop,” said performer Nate Drydak.

Ovo has been running since 2009 but had to take a two year break when covid hit.

“Two years ago we set up everything just like we did today, we did the full day, we did the premier, and then we had to stop. Then it was covid that hit, and we had to stop and we couldn’t finish the run.”

Ovo began again in February and according to Mallet, El Paso is their second to last stop before going overseas.

