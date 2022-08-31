EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ahead of Labor day weekend customers can fuel up for the unofficial last weekend of summer and receive the deal directly at the pump.

Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time during Circle K Fuel Day tomorrow Thursday, September 1.

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations that sell Circle K-branded fuel. Customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator on circlek.com or look for the Circle K on fuel pumps.

This gas deal will be offered not only in El Paso, but across the country in more than 3,600 fuel locations.

“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” said Nathan Woodland, Head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K. “Our Circle K Fuel Day will also kick off an entire month of deals inside our stores.”

