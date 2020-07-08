Cinemark will be closing their Sunland Park Mall location

Local

by: Tirza Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a Cinemark representative, Cinemark Movie Bistro theatre located in Sunland Park Mall is permanently closed and will not reopen.

The closure comes as the Bistro is nearing the conclusion of its lease term. A statement from the representative states the decision is a normal course of business and is the result of careful and ongoing review of their theatre fleet.

In addition, Cinemark also confirms that they have temporarily paused work on the Eastlake Marketplace site due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

extreme heat coming to el paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "extreme heat coming to el paso"

Socorro Police Officer hailed hero after saving child from house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Socorro Police Officer hailed hero after saving child from house fire"

UTEP expands Fall course online options

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTEP expands Fall course online options"

Reward offered for information on Las Cruces pedestrian death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reward offered for information on Las Cruces pedestrian death"

'Risking your life or being deported'— foreign student worries about options as ICE threatens to boot international students at universities that switch to online-only courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Risking your life or being deported'— foreign student worries about options as ICE threatens to boot international students at universities that switch to online-only courses"

BR.COM ENVIRONMENTALISTS WANT FAA REVIEW OF SPACEX 07.07.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "BR.COM ENVIRONMENTALISTS WANT FAA REVIEW OF SPACEX 07.07.20"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner