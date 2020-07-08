Cinemark will be closing their Sunland Park Mall location

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a Cinemark representative, Cinemark Movie Bistro theatre located in Sunland Park Mall is permanently closed and will not reopen.

The closure comes as the Bistro is nearing the conclusion of its lease term. A statement from the representative states the decision is a normal course of business and is the result of careful and ongoing review of their theatre fleet.

In addition, Cinemark also confirms that they have temporarily paused work on the Eastlake Marketplace site due to COVID-19.