Cinemark pushing ahead with reopening of Far East El Paso theater on Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Despite the lingering threat posed by COVID-19, Cinemark announced its Far East El Paso theater will reopen Friday featuring a lineup of classic films.

According to the company’s website, the Montana Ave. location will screen 80s and 90s blockbusters including Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, Raiders of the Lost Ark alongside more recent hits like Bad Boys for Life, Deadpool and The Conjuring.

“As we begin thoughtfully reopening theatres, the health and well-being of our guests, employees and communities is a top priority,” the company posted. “You will notice greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of your movie-going experience.”

The enhanced safety measures include spaced out available seats that will be sanitized between use. Cinemark said there will also be changes made to the building’s HVAC system to allow for more fresh air.

Click here to see all of the measures in place and a video message from the company’s CEO.