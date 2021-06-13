Cielo Vista Neighborhood and Burges High students spruce up Aug. 3 memorial

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Cielo Vista Neighborhood Association and students at Burges High School helped spruce up East El Paso Aug. 3 memorial on Sunday.

The residents and students replaced older orange ribbons with new ones and removed posters and other items weathered by the elements.

At least two dozen setup a large canopy around the site as they worked to maintenance the site that overlooks Viscount Boulevard. It has stood on the corner of Ponder Park in various forms after the makeshift memorial near Walmart was removed in 2019.

Courtesy of Cassandra Hernandez

It stands in memory of the 23 victims and 25 injured during the Aug. 3 mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

District 3 city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez was thankful to the community for their efforts to clean the memorial.

“Our love will overcome hate and our community will always remember and honor those who tragically lost their life to this senseless act,” Hernandez said.

