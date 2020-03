EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s Cielo Vista Mall is closing to help “reduce the spread of COVID-19,” according to its owner, Simon Properties.

The company announced on Wednesday it is temporarily shuttering all its properties nationwide.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance,” said Simon CEO David Simon.

Cielo Vista is expected to close at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will not reopen until March 29.