EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Taking full advantage of Earth Week (Apr. 18-24), Cielo Vista Mall will host a number of “green-friendly” organizations to talk about energy efficiency for Mother Earth.

Cielo Vista Mall will celebrate Earth Week on April 23, from 1-4 p.m. at the lower level JCPenny Court in order to provide information on focusing efforts towards of sustainability, recycling, donations, and more.

Guests can explore stations hosted by Solar Smart Living, El Paso Electric’s Energy Efficiency and Transportation Electrification Teams, El Paso Water, H&M, Harmony Public Schools, and LUSH Handmade Cosmetics.

In addition to providing a learning environment, Cielo Vista Mall is partnering with Give Back Box and will offer guests the ability to give back to people in need.

Customers will be able to reuse any cardboard box by filling it up with gently used clothing, shoes and accessories, printing a free, prepaid shipping label and the donations will then be sent to a local charity.

