EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – They are not lightsabers, they’re “light swords,” and they are being offered to El Pasoans on May 4th.

The unofficial holiday commemorates the success and impact of the Star Wars franchise on popular culture. And, Frontera Churros has a special treat available for $10.

They are offering the specialty item on Tuesday in red, blue or green.

Hungry customers can order one through the restaurant’s Facebook.