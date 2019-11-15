Christmas with Khalid Toy Drive happening next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting on Monday, you can help bring some holiday cheer to local kids as part of the Christmas with Khalid Toy Drive initiative.

Organizers said the goal of the drive is to supply every student from two area elementary schools with a brand new toy for Christmas.

Local radio stations including, KISS FM and KLAQ FM will be collecting toys at several locations from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22.

These are the dates and locations where people can drop off their donations:

Monday, November 18, 2019 | 11am-1pm – KISS FM, Southwest University. Address: 1414 Geronimo Dr, El Paso, TX 79925.



Monday, November 18, 2019 | 4pm-6pm – KLAQ FM, Comfort Zone Heating and Cooling. Address: 343 Chelsea St, El Paso, TX 79905



Tuesday, November 19, 2019 | 11am-1pm- KISS FM, Comfort Zone Heating and Cooling. Address: 343 Chelsea St, El Paso, TX 79905

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 | 11am-1pm – KISS FM, Southwest University. Address: 1414 Geronimo Dr, El Paso, TX 79925

Thursday, November 21, 2019, | 11am-1pm- KISS FM, TFCU Rojas Branch. Address: 12020 Rojas Dr, El Paso, TX 79936

Friday, November 22, 2019 | 11am-1pm- KISS FM, TFCU Village Court. Address: 100 Village Ct, El Paso, TX 79922

Organizers said people are invited to drop off brand new toys or cash donations during the drive.

Promoters said anyone who is unable to donate during the scheduled times can visit Southwest University and TFCU branch locations throughout El Paso to donate toys any day during operating hours.

Cash donations can be made online at thegreatkhalidfoundation.org.