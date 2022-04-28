EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation awarded the Dr. Carlos Gutierrez Award at this past weekend’s Decade of Wonder Gala to Dr. Rodolfo Fierro-Stevens.

The event was held in honor of the El Paso Children’s Hospital’s 10th Birthday and featured the esteemed award given to a pediatric physician who exemplifies healthcare for children in the borderland region.

Dr. Fierro-Stevens was instrumental in seeing the El Paso Children’s Hospital come to fruition. From helping to cultivate community support for the establishment of a children’s hospital to providing exceptional healthcare for children all over our region. Dr. Fierro-Steven’s determination and expertise have ensured that children can stay right here at home for quality and specialty pediatric care. His active engagement in the recruitment of pediatric specialists to the region has helped position El Paso Children’s Hospital to be the premier hospital in the borderplex region for children’s healthcare. Cindy Stout, President/ CEO, El Paso Children’s Hospital

Dr. Rodolfo Fierro-Stevens currently serves as one of the only pediatric neurologists in the El Paso-Las Cruces-Juarez region. Growing up in Ciudad Juarez, Dr. Fierro-Stevens attended medical school at Universidad Autonoma de Ciudad Juarez. He went on to do his pediatric residency at Stony Brook in New York and completed a child neurology specialty training at Baylor Texas Children’s Hospital.

After his training commenced, he returned to his hometown region to care for children and has been doing so for over 20 years.

I am especially proud to be able to continue the recognition of the Dr. Carlos Gutierrez award. This award represents exemplary work in serving the healthcare needs of the children in our region and Dr. Fierro-Stevens exemplifies this honor. Recognizing the excellence that our region offers in the pediatric healthcare world is necessary, our community needs to know the talent, the dedication, and quality care we have available. As the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation, we could not be more honored to recognize a physician who grew up in the borderland and wanted to give back to the children of his community. Dr. Fierro-Steven’s unwavering commitment to helping children with neurological disorders continues to help save lives each and every day. Dr. B. Abigail Tarango, Executive Director, El Paso Children’s Hospital

With Dr. Fierro-Steven’s assistance, El Paso Children’s Hospital is expanding the neurosciences service line to recruit more pediatric specialists to care for our community’s children.

Dr. Fierro-Stevens still continues to run his own practice, works collaboratively with local pediatricians to ensure timely care for our community’s youngest residents, and so much more.

