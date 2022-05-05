EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Eligible Texas child care businesses are encouraged to take advantage of the 2022 Child Tax Care Relief Fund (CCRF) which will be offering $3.4 billion in funds, totaling over four times the amount of funding than in 2021, according to Workforce Solutions Borderplex El Paso.

Locally, more than 220 El Paso childcare providers have been approved for the assistance with an average award of $150,000. In total, the local child care industry has received $34.5 million in relief.



This is a tremendous solution for our local childcare industry that can resolve some of the issues we are seeing with capacity and quality care. Our goal is to help every childcare center in El Paso apply for this grant to benefit not just their business operations, but open up more opportunities for families needing care.

Leila Melendez, CEO, Workforce Solutions Borderplex



WSB has organized guidance workshops for childcare business owners needing assistance with the grant application on the following days:

Sat., May 7th, @ 10-11am; NE Center 8941 Dyer Street

Tue., May 10th, @ 12:30-1:30pm; virtual workshop at bit.ly/CCRFWorkshop

Tue., May 17th @6:30-7:30pm; North Loop Center, 8825 N. Loop Ste. 122

Applications for the 2022 CCRF will be accepted from now until May, 31, 2022.

Eligible applicants include providers that are open to providing childcare services at the time of application OR those that are temporarily closed due to public health, financial hardship, or other COVID-19-related reasons at the time of the application, with plans to reopen within 30 days.

Applicants must be actively licensed or registered in the State of Texas with Child Care Regulation by February 29, 2022, must be in good standing with Child Care Regulation, and committed to reopening through at least May 2023.

Eligible providers received an invitation email from TWC with instructions to log into the application portal. If you believe you are eligible but have not received an email, please reach out to CCReliefFunds@trelliscompany.org.

Providers who may need assistance with the application are encouraged to use resources provided by TWC including an Application Guide and Walk-Through Video, found on their website, both available in English and Spanish, and Vietnamese, and other resources on childcare.texas.gov.

Technical assistance on the CCRF is also available by calling 1-833-613-3192.

