EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two more dog bite incidents have been reported this week in far east El Paso, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The first incident happened on Monday, January 30th, 2023, at approximately 4:15 pm., on the 200 block of Oil Mill. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office County Animal Welfare and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the emergency call in reference to an animal bite.

Deputies found out that a pit bull and bulldog attacked an elderly lady and bit her several times on her face, legs, and arms. She was transported to local area hospital for further medical treatment and was listed in a serious but stable condition.

Animal Welfare Unit issued several citations to the dog owners and impounded the dogs for euthanasia. Detectives are actively investigating the incident.

On a separate incident, on Tuesday, January 31st, at approximately 5:55 pm., Animal Welfare and Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Lake Chaplin in reference to a second animal bite involving a feral dog described as a pit bull/ German Shepard mix.

The canine bit an 11-year-old child. The child was not seriously injured, and medical treatment was provided on the scene. Animal Welfare was unable to capture the feral dog, and they will continue to attempt to capture it.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the community that an offense of not having your canine on a leash or kept contained in the yard is a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.00 per incident.

If a dog is not contained or if the owner fails to secure the canine and the dog makes an unprovoked attack against a person, the owner could be charged with a third-degree felony if the dog causes serious bodily injury and up to a second-degree felony if the dog causes the death of a person.