Child Crisis Center asking for suitcases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Child Crisis Center of El Paso is asking for suitcase donations for children in foster care.

The center says children are often taken in the middle of the night from their homes where they’ve faced abuse. Officers quickly pack only essentials in a trash bag. The children carry this trash bag from home to home and from shelter to shelter.

The CEO of the Center, Enrique Avila, says the suitcase donations help children carry their belongings with pride.

“So we want to minimize everything that we can to do in our hand, so we can get a suitcase, whether be new or used, and put the property in there. Their smiles, I mean, they feel proud, and they feel a lot of pride carrying their belongings there,” Avila explained.

The Center also needs clothes, non-perishable food, and bicycles. You can donate items at the shelter located at 2100 N. Stevens St., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You may also call to arrange a drop-off at (915) 562-7955.