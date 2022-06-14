EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’re a first time parent or have more than two kids and going back to work, affordable child care options are available at the YWCA in central El Paso.

Communications Manager at YWCA Kayla Suarez tells KTSM childcare scholarships are for anyone that qualifies especially since the income levels have changed drastically.

With child care prices going up, it’s been hard for parents with more kids to pay for child care monthly but according to Kayla, the bigger the household, the better chance you qualify for childcare tuition.

“And how many children you have, then you’ll have a greater scholarship for your child care needs, and it’s just not YWCA child care summer camps, it’s any childcare or summer camp in the region that accepts CCS,” Suarez said.

The YWCA manages CCS for childcare, after school care and summer camp which is a great opportunity since summer is just around the corner.

“If you have one income, and you have 3 children, then that is a sliding scale because it depends on what your income is. Your income hasn’t gone up with the number of kids that you have. So it does help you a little bit.”

The childcare scholarship is offered only if your child is under the age of 12 years old.

“What it is, is that CCS, the state funded scholarships pay the provider directly, to help provide the childcare but the parent cost is lower,”

According to the press release, families whose household incomes are at 85 percent qualify for tuition when before it used to be 185 percent of federal poverty income levels.

The CCS goes by the max gross monthly income per family size, whether you’re a family of two or a family of nine.

2 = $4,113

3 = $5,081

4 = $6,049

5 = $7,016

6 = $7,984

7 = $8,166

8 = $8, 347

9 = $8,528

According to YWCA,, families may pay as low as 13 dollars a month. CCS cover’s anywhere in the region, such as El Paso, Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, and Presidio counties.

If you’ve been looking, then look no further because Workforce Solutions Border Plex Child Care Services has all the information you need when you click here.

