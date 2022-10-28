EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas have announced the times for the 75 home games they will play in the 2023 season, which will mark their 10th season as a Minor League franchise.

Their home slate begins at Southwest University Park at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, March 31 when the Chihuahuas host Sugar Land, the affiliate of the Houston Astros.

However, that start time is a rarity in the 2023 campaign. In fact, no other home game will begin at that time the rest of the season.

All games played from Tuesdays through Saturdays will begin at 6:35 p.m. with the exception of games played on April 11 and May 23. Those games will start a little earlier at 6:05 p.m. and will then be followed by midweek day games.

The day games on April 11 and May 23 will begin at 11:05 a.m. while day games on Sept. 6 and 13 will see the first pitch take place at 12:05 p.m.

Games taking place on Sundays will also begin at 12:05 p.m. at the start of the season until they move to 6:05 p.m. beginning on May 28. The last Sunday game of the season – Sept. 17 vs. Albuquerque – will then move back to 12:05 p.m.

This is the first season in Chihuahuas history that will begin in March, and it’s also the first time that the team will play on the Fourth of July.

For more information on purchasing tickets and payment plans for season ticket packages you can call (915) 533-BASE or text (915) 666-2005.