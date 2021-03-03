Chihuahua clears limited attendance at Juárez Bravos soccer games

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) -- Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino will reopen to the pubic starting this Friday, but you can expect many changes to be in place.

The facility has been closed since last March and is ready to reopen even though it'll look and function a bit differently.

"We're doing everything we can above and beyond the health order because we think it's more important that we follow the rules, but it's most important that people feel comfortable walking into the building," Ethan Linder, Director of Marketing with Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino said.

The Racetrack and Casino is preparing to reopen its doors to the public after almost a year of being closed and plans to comply with the state's current orders.

"Given all the recent news I think it's very important that everybody understands, we are in New Mexico," Linder said, "In the state of New Mexico, it's mandatory for face masks and Sunland Park is absolutely going to comply with that."

Once inside, you can see slot machines spaced 6 feet apart, plexi glass dividers in place, and hand wipes available. Some other changes will also be in place.