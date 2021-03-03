Chihuahua clears limited attendance at Juárez Bravos soccer games

JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – The Juárez Bravos can allow fans to attend their games with clearance from state authorities.
The team will be allowed to have 30 percent capacity during games at the Estadio Benito Juárez near the U.S. Mexico border. Fans have not been allowed to attend games for a year.
Team officials say the stadium will have sanitization stations throughout the facility and fans will be asked to observe social distancing measures. Members of the public will also be required to wear face masks and alcohol will not be allowed inside.
Juárez’s Bravos compete in the Liga MX, the country’s highest level for professional soccer.