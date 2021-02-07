‘Chiefs got dominated’: El Pasoans react to Super Bowl 55

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shouts after running on to the field before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A few people could still be seen at an East El Paso bar Sunday evening after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, beating them out 31 to 9.

“It was pretty boring,” said El Pasoan Robert Gomez, Jr. “The game was boring — the Chiefs got dominated.”

Gomez told KTSM 9 News that he wasn’t rooting for either team, he was just hoping for an exciting game.

“I didn’t expect the Super Bowl to end this way, I though it was going to be a shootout,” he said.

Another El Pasoan, Jaime Abeytia, said he was rooting for the Buccaneers and was happy to see Tom Brady win.

“It’s hard to not root for that — I mean the guy has seven rings — it’s hard to not be impressed with that,” said Abeytia.

A Chiefs fan told KTSM that he thought the final score would have been closer since the Chiefs won last year.

“I thought it was going to be a little more exciting, but it wasn’t,” said Jacob Jurado, an El Pasoan rooting for Kansas City. “With both teams being high up there, I just thought it was going to be a little bit better.”

