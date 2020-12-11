El Paso and Las Cruces-area Chick-fil-A restaurants giving away free chicken sandwiches to help spark joy this season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Las Cruces-area Chick-fil-A restaurants will be giving away free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches next week.

Customers can get a free sandwich from Monday to Dec. 19 as part of the restaurant’s 12 Days of Spark campaign that aims to spark joy within the community. The offer is only valid during lunch and dinner hours at participating El Paso and Las Cruces-area Chick-fil-A locations.

The free offer is limited to one Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich per person during the week and can only be redeemed through the Chick-fil-A app. Anyone in the El Paso and Las Cruces area who creates or logs in to their account via the app or online will automatically receive the offer on their ‘Rewards’ tab, which can then be redeemed during checkout.

“Chick-fil-A El Paso and Chick-fil-A Las Cruses want to thank our community for their continued support,” said Edgar Ortega, operator of Chick-fil-A Desert Blvd. “We hope to spark joy this holiday season by offering our guests one of our menu favorites.”

To locate a Chick-fil-A Restaurant, visit https://www.chick-fil-a.com/Locations.

