Cheers, it’s National Wine Day

Reminisce with family and friends over a glass of wine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This day provides the opportunity for business to boom in the wine industry, something that a local wine lounge, Wine Attitude, looks forward to.

“So there is a lot of holidays related to wine but we are happy because it promotes the concept of wine and it is becoming more and more acceptable or normal to drink wine”, said wine enthusiast, Riccardo Barraza.

On May 25th each year, wine lovers everywhere pour a glass of their favorite wine to celebrate “National Wine Day”.

Those who enjoy the alcoholic beverage can pour themselves a glass of their favorite type.

There are nine days in the year that are attributed to wine, according to Barraza.

Wine has also been known to reduce some risks of heart disease, enhance food and life.

