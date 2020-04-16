Charter Communications expanding in El Paso; adding more than 350 new jobs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Charter Communications is expanding in El Paso bringing more than 350 new Spectrum jobs to El Paso.

Spectrum said that it is seeking inbound sales professionals at its recently completed sales operation center in El Paso.

“The workforce, business climate and overall environment in El Paso are a perfect fit for expanding our sales operation centers,” said, Joe Pena, Spectrum Vice President of Inbound Sales. “As we continue to grow, we are grateful for such a supportive partnership with the Borderplex Alliance, City of El Paso and El Paso County.”

According to Charter Communications, the new jobs offer competitive starting wages, a company-matched 401(k) savings plan, as well as free and discounted internet and TV services.

Candidates may apply online at https://jobs.spectrum.com/job/el-paso/inside-sales-bilingual-spanish/4673/15950608 or visit jobs.spectrum.com.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said, “Jobs are more important than ever. Charter’s decision to expand operations in El Paso is further evidence our community is resilient, prospering and on the right track. Together, along with our partners at the Borderplex Alliance and County of El Paso, we are moving this region forward.”

The El Paso sales operation center and its jobs are made possible by a $2.3 million investment by Charter, along with incentives and additional support provided by The Borderplex Alliance, The City of El Paso and El Paso County.

Jon Barela, CEO of The Borderplex Alliance said, “This announcement is a ray of hope during a difficult time. We are thrilled that Charter Communications has chosen our region and optimistic this is the start of an even more prosperous relationship with our community.”

The new employees will join the more than 500 Spectrum personnel who already call El Paso home. More than 330 Spectrum employees work at an existing customer service center, while about 200 are part of the field operations team that directly serve El Paso-area customers.