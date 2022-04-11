EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Chaparral woman is behind bars Monday, arrested after a Grand Jury indicted her for Attempted Murder after a brutal 2021 Christmas Eve stabbing attack on her boyfriend.

26-year-old Shelby Alexandra Delgado was arrested for the Christmas Eve stabbing attack on 30-year-old Luis Hinojosa.

According to an El Paso Police Department (EPPD) statement of facts, Hinojosa was found, bleeding and asking for help at a home along the 7300 block of Orourke Lane, at 1:30 a.m. December 24, 2021.

The homeowner said he heard Hinojosa “screaming in pain,” and went outside to find him covered in blood, limping to his front door. Hinojosa then collapsed by the homeowner’s vehicle, and 911 was called.

First responders rushed Hinojosa to University Medical Center (UMC) in El Paso, where an EPPD officer was able to question him on the way into surgery.

“He [the officer] entered the trauma bay where medical staff was working on the victim. The officer asked the victim his name and he was able to provide ‘Luis Hinojosa.’ UMC staff stated the victim needed emergency surgery for several stab wounds throughout his body. The officer observed the victim was covered in dried and fresh blood.” While the medical staff was rushing the victim to the operating room, the officer asked “What happened to you? with Hinojosa responding “Shelby Delgado did it…she’s f*****g crazy!” EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Medical staff then rushed him into the operating room, where they treated Hinojosa for 18 stab wounds. According to the staff, the stab wounds spanned his entire body, with one to his abdomen that was so deep, “internal organs were slipping out through the wound.”

Despite the number and intensity of the wounds, doctors told law enforcement that Hinojosa would survive.

During a follow up interview a few days later, Hinojosa told law enforcement that Delgado had asked for a ride to a nearby pawn shop. When they found it closed, she asked him to drive to Anthony to buy a bottle of alcohol.

When they returned to Chaparral, the pair went to the desert where Hinojosa says Delgado began serving him numerous shots of the tequila, and he was unsure if they finished the bottle. He said she “must have planned it, as he already had the knife on her.”

That’s when Hinojosa told police that Delgado made her move.

Hinojosa says he remembers Delgado getting on top of him, thinking they were going to “start kissing.” That’s when Delgado allegedly bit his lip and began “sticking him;” he said he attempted to hold her arms, but says Delgado began biting his arms as well.

As the attack continued, Hinojosa says he tried to escape, getting as far as the rear of his vehicle where he passed out. The only other thing he could remember was the type of knife, describing it as “one that doesn’t fold…a hunting knife.”

After an undetermined amount of time, he awoke in the trunk of his car. He found a flashlight, opened the trunk and jumped out of the moving car along the 7300 block of Orourke, where he approached the homeowner for help.

Police were able to authenticate Hinojosa’s story with information from his cell phone, which was left in his car as Delgado was driving around.

Delgado is being held at the Dona Ana County Jail without bond.

