Chaparral students to receive donated backpacks in back-to-school event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students will receive free backpacks for their new semester, thanks to donations from Management & Training Corporation.

MTC is donating 200 backpacks to students ranging from the kindergarten-level to 12 grade, according to a news release. The students will receive their backpacks on July 22 during a drive-thru event at Yucca Heights Elementary School.

“We are thankful and blessed to help the children of our community with the tools that they need to succeed as they grow and one day emulate what we are doing to pay it forward,” Anthony Garcia, a classification manager for MTC said.

School district administrators in Chaparral thanked MTC for their continued efforts to serve the community.

“On behalf of the Gadsden Independent School District Chaparral students and their families, I would like to thank MTC’s staff for their generous donation of 200 backpacks,” Deborah Holguin, a social worker with GISD said.

