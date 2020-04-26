Chants of ‘open Texas now’ at Downtown rally as others yelled ‘go home’ from their windows

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans who want the city to reopen gathered in Downtown El Paso on Saturday afternoon. While others stayed at home protesting the rally from their windows.

Small business owners, waiters, bartenders, and more gathered in Downtown saying they are ready to go back to work.

‘Open Texas,’ ‘All Jobs are Essential,’ ‘The world is watching.’ Those are just a few of the signs El Pasoans were holding as they chanted, “open Texas now, open texas now.”

Many protesters say they lost their jobs or were laid off due to the stay at home order.

One woman held a sign that read, “we are all essential.” She is an El Paso bartender and says if this continues, she’s not sure she will have a job when the economy reopens.





“In a few more months, you’ll be at that food line too. This has got to stop, you know, I understand the caution that we took that’s understandable, not everybody was happy for. But we’ve got to get moving,” said Noemi Fragoso, a rally attendee.

Bar owners also at the rally also say they should be allowed to reopen. “I think we should open pretty much everything but just at a limited occupancy,” said Frank Ricci Jr., the owner of Rockin’ Cigar Bar.

Some people took part in a counter-protest without even going outside.

“Especially because not all of them are wearing masks or complying to six feet distancing. Which is why I don’t even know why they are allowed to congregate,” said Brenda Robles, a protestor.

Rally protester

Counter-protesters could be seen putting signs in their windows and shouting down to the crowd below telling them to go home.

The organizer of the rally Sammy Carrejo says the primary goal of the rally was to get the attention of Mayor Dee Margo. Saying the hope is to have a meeting with him to discuss how to reopen El Paso.