Changes to Senior Center Operations in New Mexico

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Senior Programs is implementing operational changes beginning March 13, to help fight the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus and minimize public health risks for New Mexicans.

According to a release, senior programs will provide normally scheduled home-delivered meals and congregate meal service March 13 at the following locations:

  • Munson Center, 975 S. Mesquite St.
  • Eastside Community Center, 310 N. Tornillo St.
  • Henry Benavidez Community Center, 1045 McClure Rd.
  • Sage Café, 6121 Reynolds Dr.
  • Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 Bell Ave.

For reservations, guests are advised to call (575) 528-3012.

Changes to the senior nutrition program meal sites will occur effective Monday, March 16. For the latest updates, patrons should call (575) 528-3000.

Also, effective at noon March 13, all senior recreational activities are canceled until further notice.

