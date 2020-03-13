Changes to Senior Center Operations in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Senior Programs is implementing operational changes beginning March 13, to help fight the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus and minimize public health risks for New Mexicans.
According to a release, senior programs will provide normally scheduled home-delivered meals and congregate meal service March 13 at the following locations:
- Munson Center, 975 S. Mesquite St.
- Eastside Community Center, 310 N. Tornillo St.
- Henry Benavidez Community Center, 1045 McClure Rd.
- Sage Café, 6121 Reynolds Dr.
- Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 Bell Ave.
For reservations, guests are advised to call (575) 528-3012.
Changes to the senior nutrition program meal sites will occur effective Monday, March 16. For the latest updates, patrons should call (575) 528-3000.
Also, effective at noon March 13, all senior recreational activities are canceled until further notice.