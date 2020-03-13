Changes to Senior Center Operations in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Senior Programs is implementing operational changes beginning March 13, to help fight the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus and minimize public health risks for New Mexicans.

According to a release, senior programs will provide normally scheduled home-delivered meals and congregate meal service March 13 at the following locations:

Munson Center, 975 S. Mesquite St.

Eastside Community Center, 310 N. Tornillo St.

Henry Benavidez Community Center, 1045 McClure Rd.

Sage Café, 6121 Reynolds Dr.

Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 Bell Ave.

For reservations, guests are advised to call (575) 528-3012.

Changes to the senior nutrition program meal sites will occur effective Monday, March 16. For the latest updates, patrons should call (575) 528-3000.

Also, effective at noon March 13, all senior recreational activities are canceled until further notice.