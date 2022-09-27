EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To celebrate their 15th anniversary, the Museums and cultural affairs department (MCAD) will be in the Downtown arts district from Friday, Oct., 7 through Sunday, Oct., 9. There will be local artists, chalk artists, musicians, muralists, and arts and crafts vendors.

The event is put on by MCAD, the El Paso community foundation, Raiz Federal credit union, Texas commission of the arts, and visit El Paso.

“In 2007, we had no idea that a one-day event involving 12 local artists would grow into the largest arts festival in the region,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe.

In addition to the must-see artwork, there will be live music performed at San Jacinto Plaza, and a kids zone for little ones.

“Over the years, we have been thrilled to grow the event and showcase not only local artists but bring artists from throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas to close to 50,000 El Pasoans and visitors annually,” said Fyffe.

You can find more information by clicking on this link. Chalk the Block

