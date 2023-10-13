EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For its 16h year, Chalk the Block returns to Downtown El Paso highlighting local artists and those from around the world. The event features chalk artists, musicians, muralists, and arts and crafts vendors, as well as large-scale interactive installations from internationally recognized artists.

Since its inception 16 years ago, Chalk the Block’s goal has always been to place a spotlight on El Paso’s talent. It has since become the largest public arts festival in El Paso and those who are behind the scenes, like Marketing and Production Coordinator Lucero Duran, are happy to shine the light on Borderland artists.

“It’s important for individuals to know that El Paso is able to cultivate this culture of artists to be able to bring in world-class installations to El Paso and to make sure everyone has a chance to see it and to be a part of it,” Duran said.

The weekend event also featured a chalk competition on Friday, Oct. 13 with over 54 artists participating and ranging in levels from professional to student. Artists who participated told KTSM that events like Chalk the Block are important for local artists to have a platform.

“Most artists are usually introverts, kind of shy on the inside, don’t get as much acknowledgement sometimes, so this usually means a lot to artists to actually have that moment that we can celebrate together,” said artist Sarah Reiff.

“We can all express our creativity and have the public come and enjoy that with us so I think it was a really fun event and I hope there’s more events like these in the future in El Paso,” artist Julianna Creme said.

The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.