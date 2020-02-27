Central El Paso massage parlor shut down for allegedly engaging in illegal activities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Attorney’s Office has obtained a Temporary Restraining Order against the Montana Massage parlor in Central El Paso.

The massage parlor is located at 1605 Montana.

Officials said the establishment has allegedly been engaging in illegal activity since July of 2015.

Some of the alleged illegal activities taking place at the parlor included having unlicensed therapists. Officials also said there was evidence of female Chinese nationals living on the premises, who could be victims of human trafficking.

Furthermore, investigators determined that the Montana Massage parlor advertised on websites that are mainly used in soliciting erotic services. Advertisements reportedly depicted women dressed in a proactive manner and included statements such as, “Montana Sweet Massage new girl coming free table shower.”

According to officials, the massage parlor was shut down pending the outcome of a Temporary Injunction hearing that’s scheduled for Wednesday, March 4th.

The request for a Temporary Restraining Order was approved by the Honorable Javier Alvarez.