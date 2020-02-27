Central El Paso massage parlor shut down for allegedly engaging in illegal activities

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Attorney’s Office has obtained a Temporary Restraining Order against the Montana Massage parlor in Central El Paso.

The massage parlor is located at 1605 Montana.

Officials said the establishment has allegedly been engaging in illegal activity since July of 2015.

Some of the alleged illegal activities taking place at the parlor included having unlicensed therapists. Officials also said there was evidence of female Chinese nationals living on the premises, who could be victims of human trafficking.

Furthermore, investigators determined that the Montana Massage parlor advertised on websites that are mainly used in soliciting erotic services. Advertisements reportedly depicted women dressed in a proactive manner and included statements such as, “Montana Sweet Massage new girl coming free table shower.”

According to officials, the massage parlor was shut down pending the outcome of a Temporary Injunction hearing that’s scheduled for Wednesday, March 4th.

The request for a Temporary Restraining Order was approved by the Honorable Javier Alvarez.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Mariachis for Moms May 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mariachis for Moms May 9"

CDC: Beards are incompatible with coronavirus masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC: Beards are incompatible with coronavirus masks"

Suspect arrested in El Paso firefighter hit & run

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect arrested in El Paso firefighter hit & run"

SISD audit reveals major graduation issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "SISD audit reveals major graduation issues"

Serious injuries reported in Northeast El Paso rollover crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Serious injuries reported in Northeast El Paso rollover crash"

Teen vaping conversation comes to Texas Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen vaping conversation comes to Texas Capitol"
More Local